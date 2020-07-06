HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP have a province-wide warrant for the arrest of Fallon Drane, a 38-year-old Halifax-area woman who faces numerous charges related to weapons, theft, possession of stolen property, and failure to comply with conditions.

Police say Drane is white, five-foot-six and 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

"Police have made several attempts to locate Drane, however are requesting assistance from the public," the RCMP said in a news release. "Members of the public are asked to not approach Drane if she is located, and call police."

The Mounties are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Drane to contact them at 902-490-5020. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.