Moving service that helps families flee domestic abuse needs public support

Abuse

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor

More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island