Moving service that helps families flee domestic abuse needs public support

Survivors of domestic violence often face logistical challenges when trying to flee to a safer environment.

Shelter Movers is a national volunteer organization that provides free moving and storage services to individuals and their families who are attempting to leave an abusive relationship.

Jennifer O’Neil, chapter director for Shelter Movers Nova Scotia, says they’ve completed over 600 moves across the province since 2019.

“We sometimes have to go back multiple times depending on if the abuser is cooperative,” O’Neil said. “If it's not safe, we just cancel the move and reschedule. Safety is always a top priority for our clients and volunteers."

O’Neil says they operate on referrals from community agencies or shelters with clients in need of moving their belongings. They’re currently operating throughout the HRM, South Shore and the Annapolis Valley.

“We also take referrals through doctors, police and social workers,” O’Neil said. “We have an intake process with volunteers that will help coordinate the move from start to finish.”

They can also make arrangements for translation and pet fostering.

Adding to an already stressful situation is the cost of housing, said O’Neil. She says they’re storing survivors’ belongings for longer as they search for affordable accommodations.

“When we started in 2019, we would keep people's belongings for a month or two,” O’Neil said. “Now we’re storing their items for one or two years because of the housing crisis.”

O’Neil says they rely on business and community partnerships, along with public donations, to keep their operations afloat.

The Avis/Budget Car Rental on Kempt Rd. in Halifax provides the Nova Scotia chapter with free moving services.

“We provide rental cars and rental trucks specifically for Shelter Movers,” said agency director Patrick McClelland. “They have needs of all kinds from passenger moving to cargo moving.”

The organization has recently expanded to New Brunswick. Renee Charron, chapter director for the Greater Moncton region, says their referral agencies have estimated needing their services up to 25 times a month.

"We need volunteers and there are plenty of opportunities,” said Charron. “We need movers, drivers and people on the day of who can lift boxes and fit everything into the storage unit as well fill administrative roles.”

Both chapters are in need of public donations to ensure families in crisis get the help and services they require.

“It’s the start of a new chapter for our clients,” said O’Neil. "You can see the relief on the client's face. If there's children involved, you can you can actually feel the difference in the children as well.”