

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing child pornography charges after police searched a home in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the home on Thursday after learning that child pornography was being shared online.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Jeremy Kyle Donovan has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Donovan appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday and was released on conditions. He is due back in court on Oct. 15.

Police say it is mandatory in Nova Scotia for citizens to report suspected child pornography, and that failing to do so could result in penalties.