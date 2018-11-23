

CTV Atlantic





The mystery of what caused a series of loud explosions in Boundary Creek, N.B. last weekend has been solved.

The RCMP responded to a gravel pit off Highway 106 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a number of calls about the explosions.

Police said it appeared an explosive substance was set off in the gravel pit. A number of shell casings were also found in the area, leading police to believe someone shot at the substance in order to trigger the explosions.

Police say a man came forward on Wednesday and explained that he had been shooting tannerite -- a substance used for firearms practice -- which caused the noise.

Police say no laws were broken so no charges will be laid.