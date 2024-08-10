N.B. announces funding for north-side well project in Doaktown
The New Brunswick provincial government announced on Friday it is supporting the Village of Doaktown in its construction of a new well, water treatment plant and reservoir.
According to a release from the provincial government, they are providing $1,637,867 for the project, while the federal government is contributing $2,948,436 through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
“This new well and reservoir will ensure that residents have continued access to clean drinking water,” states federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser in the release. “We are committed to investing in infrastructure projects that help communities like Doaktown better meet their local needs.”
The project consists of two phases. Phase 1, which is already complete, consisted of planning and preparation for a new well, upgrades to the existing well and water treatment plant, and construction of a new pumphouse and access road. Phase 2 includes construction of the well, a new water reservoir and a second water transmission pipe under the river to provide full redundancy and ensure a reliable water supply for the entire village.
“The Village of Doaktown is elated to announce that the second phase of our north-side well project is underway, following the completion of Phase 1,” states Mayor Arthur O’Donnell in the release. “This critical piece of infrastructure allows the municipality to transition from a groundwater-fed spring to the safer alternative of well water. Doaktown council and citizens of our village are very thankful for funding from both the provincial and federal governments and appreciate everything they do to keep our community vibrant.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
