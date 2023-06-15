N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'

A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."

Dorothy Shephard made the announcement late Thursday afternoon in the legislature.

The Saint John area MLA joined other caucus members last week in refusing to sit in the Legislature over proposed changes to Policy 713, the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.

In a letter last week, eight PC MLAs said they sat out out because of an “extreme disappointment” with a lack of transparency through the review process.

Both the old and new policies required that students under 16 get parental consent to officially change their name and pronouns. The old policy said they could choose to be called what they liked at school unofficially. The new policy is unclear on unofficial preferences of names and pronouns for students under 16.

Shephard told reporters, it wasn’t only because of disagreements over Policy 713.

“I resigned because there is no process; cabinet and caucus are routinely dismissed,” she said. “I have been struggling with this since October 2021."

Shephard was first elected in the Saint John – Lancaster riding in 2010. She was elected to a fourth term in September 2020, being sworn in as health minister.

Shephard held that portfolio for much of the pandemic.

She was moved to social development in July of 2022, where she was minister until Thursday.

In response to leaving cabinet, Premier Blaine Higgs was adamant, his party is still strong.

"I think it's unfortunate that, if someone says, look I didn't get the vote I wanted or I didn't get the majority of caucus didn't agree with me that you walk away," Higgs said.

“I think that's unfortunate, but as you can see we have the majority of our caucus here they are certainly in support and we'll find a path through."

Shephard has sat on both sides of the aisle in the Legislature, holding down cabinet portfolios and critic positions while in opposition.

Shephard says she’s resigned from cabinet but plans to remain in the Tory caucus.

“I am I have friends there and I hope that I can still be a good influence and I still want to represent my constituents," said Shephard

Before getting involved in politics, she owned and operated a Benjamin Moore Colour Center for 17 years.

With files from the Canadian Press.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.