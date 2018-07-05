

People who live in the tiny village of St. Martins, N.B., are growing more anxious about the future of an iconic covered bridge, which has been blocked to vehicles since failing an inspection last year.

It bridge faces an uncertain future, but the community is rallying for the 83-year-old structure to be preserved in some way.

“A lot of people have different ideas about what could be done, what should be done,” said Eric Bartlett of the Quaco Museum and Archives

The Vaughan Creek covered bridge can no longer handle any vehicle traffic according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A one-lane bridge has been built beside it.

But nobody knows for sure what will happen to the covered bridge.

“There are a lot of people who say ‘Aww why bother with it? It’s just a covered bridge, tear it down, who cares?’ and there are a lot of people who have that opinion and they’re entitled to it,” says Bartlett. “But it’s the businesses that depend on tourism in this area, and other than tourism, there’s not a lot of business here -- that's really important.”

Bartlett says the Vaughan Creek bridge is “iconic” and “a real tourist attraction.”

The one-lane bridge will be a temporary measure until the link between Fundy National Park and the Fundy Trail Parkway is completed in 2021.

“There will be need to be two-way traffic in that area once the Fundy Trail opens up all the way through, it’s just a matter of time,” said St. Martins Mayor Bette Ann Chatterton.

The provincial government says no decision has been made about what will happen to the covered bridge.

Chatterton would like to see the structure preserved.

“Do it with cement and steel and cover it with wood and make it a two-lane covered bridge there, which would be an icon for us in the future as well as what we have now.”

Restaurant owner Bruce Huttges says he’s concerned.

“What I'm afraid of is they'll take the bridge down, they're going to say they're going to put something up that looks like a covered bridge,” he said. “But, sometimes governments change and plans change, and I really feel that covered bridge is important for St. Martins.”

The bridge is one of two in the village.

“I'm sure they'll stay here and I’d be one to fight to keep them here,” said Bartlett.

While people wait to find out what the government will do, vehicles are blocked from entering the covered bridge, but people are still allowed to walk on it.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.