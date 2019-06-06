

CTV Atlantic





There's some fallout after the New Brunswick government sent stickers outlining the federal carbon tax to 500 gas stations.

Gas station employee Lauren McWilliams admits she was surprised when she opened and envelope from the provincial government that contained a letter about the federal carbon tax along with stickers outlining what the tax will cost New Brunswickers each year for the next four years.

“I was really taken aback by the hike in gas prices and how much it's going to get by 2022,” said McWilliams.

The decals state how the carbon tax will increase from 4.42 cents per litre in 2019 to 11.05 cents a litre in 2022.

But, according to the opposition, they don't tell the whole story because they omit the fact residents are eligible for rebates.

The letter suggests putting the stickers on cash registers and gas pumps for consumers to see.

“Right now, we haven't had a go-ahead for putting them up yet,” McWilliams said.

Liberal MLA Denis Landry said it’s important for gas retailer to know that putting the stickers up is optional.

“They think that they're obliged to put it on their gas tank because it comes from government,” Landry said.

The Greens and Liberals are condemning the move, calling it propaganda. Liberal MP Matt Decourcey wrote to the premier saying it may contravene the government’s advertising act.

The premier disagrees.

“The federal government wants to get out all the news about the carbon tax,” said N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs. “Well, let's put all the news about the carbon tax, and what better place to put it than where people actually read it?”

New Brunswickers aren't happy about the lack of transparency when it comes to the carbon tax. They say the stickers are just another reminder that they're only getting one side of the story.

“They're taking liberties with the tax dollars just to make a point and maybe it's not everyone's opinion,” said Jenny Rolls. “So why are we paying for that?”

So, while there is resentment about higher gas prices, there is also confusion at the gas pump when it comes to carbon tax and how it will impact motorists’ wallets and the environment.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.