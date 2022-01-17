N.B. gives wage top-up to workers who provide services to vulnerable residents

The New Brunswick government announced it will provide a wage top-up for workers who provide services to vulnerable residents.

Workers who earn less than $18 per hour and provide services to vulnerable residents will receive an extra $3 per hour.

The government says the top-up took effect Saturday, in conjunction with the province’s move to Level 3 of the COVID-19 Winter Plan.

“We highly value the important contribution of these workers, particularly since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch.

“We are implementing this emergency wage top-up to support them, particularly during this challenging time.”

More than 8,000 workers are estimated to benefit from The Emergency Essential Work Wage Top-Up, which will be available until March 14.

Those eligible for the funding include: