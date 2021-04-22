SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- New Brunswick's Premier is confident the neighbouring state of Maine will share its vaccine supply in the future, even if that request has been declined for now.

"My staff talked to Governor (Janet) Mill's staff, and basically they said they wanted to entertain this conversation later, but that right now they weren't in a position to do so," said Blaine Higgs on Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, nearly 219,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick while 1.15 million have been given in Maine.

"Four out of every 10 people in Maine who are eligible for (the) vaccine have gotten the shots that they needed," Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of Maine's Center for Disease Control said on Thursday.

Higgs said his government would make another request to Maine's state government in the weeks to come.

"President Biden has certainly said he wants to look at Canada and provide surplus doses to Canada," said Higgs.

The U.S. President hinted earlier this week at plans to send surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Canada.

"We helped a little bit there," Biden said of Canada, on Wednesday. "We're going to try to help some more."