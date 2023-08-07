N.B. man, 36, dead after off-road vehicle crash in Drummond

Saint Léonard RCMP say a 36-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash in Drummond, N.B.

According to a news release Monday, police say they responded to a report that a side-by-side had crashed on 3rd Rang Road in the Local Service District of Drummond, about 20 minutes from Grand Falls, at around 10:15 on Saturday.

Police say the 36-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from the community, died at the scene. The passenger, who was the only other person in the vehicle, was uninjured.

investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

