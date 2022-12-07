N.B. man, 45, dies after car leaves highway in Gloucester County

A 45-year-old man from Saint-Sauveur, N.B., died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 350 in Landry Office, N.B., around 6 a.m.

Police say it happened when the driver crossed the centre line and left the highway.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene from his injuries.

Members from two local fire departments and paramedics from Ambulance New Brunswick also responded to the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the crash site.

A New Brunswick Coroner’s Office member is helping with the ongoing investigation.