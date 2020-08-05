HALIFAX -- A 69-year-old man from Parkindale, N.B. has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in The Glades, N.B. on Tuesday.

Riverview Detachment RCMP say at approximately 5 p.m. on August 4, officers received a report of a crash on Sanatorium Road.

Police say the crash was believed to have occurred when the motorcycle skidded and the driver was thrown from the bike.

The driver, who was the only person on the motorcycle, later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.