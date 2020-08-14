HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a 22-year-old Fredericton man after the seizure of more than 90,000 illegal cigarettes from a vehicle in Saint-Jacques, N.B.

Police say at approximately 7 p.m. on August 6, members of the Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Saint-Jacques area at the point of entry into New Brunswick from Quebec, and advised the RCMP that contraband tobacco was noticed in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of more than 450 cartons of, or approximately 90,000, illegal cigarettes.

A 22-year-old man from Fredericton, N.B. was arrested at the scene. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on December 1. His name has not been released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.