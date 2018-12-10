

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man from the Elsipogtog First Nation has been arrested in connection with a hit and run collision.

Police say they responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Main Street on the Elsipogtog First Nation on Sunday just after 7 p.m.

The 28-year-old man who was riding the bike is also from Elsipogtog. Police say he was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Elsipogtog RCMP say the driver of the vehicle left the scene, but they found him soon after the collision and arrested him.

“He was held in custody overnight and released on a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on April 2, 2019,” the RCMP said in a news release.