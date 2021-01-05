HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is facing nine charges, including assaulting a police officer, after he allegedly crashed into a police cruiser and fled the scene on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened when the RCMP responded to a report of an impaired driver on the Tobique First Nation on Dec. 31.

Police say the driver refused to exit his vehicle and then crashed into a parked police cruiser before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Police later found the vehicle unoccupied and arrested a 24-year-old man on New Year’s Day.

Tyson Sappier of Tobique First Nation is facing the following nine charges:

assault on a police officer with a weapon (three counts)

assault on a police officer

flight from peace officer

resisting arrest

mischief over $5,000

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failing to comply with release order condition

Sappier appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a bail hearing.