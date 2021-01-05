HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is facing nine charges, including assaulting a police officer, after he allegedly crashed into a police cruiser and fled the scene on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened when the RCMP responded to a report of an impaired driver on the Tobique First Nation on Dec. 31.

Police say the driver refused to exit his vehicle and then crashed into a parked police cruiser before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured.

Police later found the vehicle unoccupied and arrested a 24-year-old man on New Year’s Day.

Tyson Sappier of Tobique First Nation is facing the following nine charges:

  • assault on a police officer with a weapon (three counts)
  • assault on a police officer
  • flight from peace officer
  • resisting arrest
  • mischief over $5,000
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • failing to comply with release order condition

Sappier appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Monday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Jan. 27 for a bail hearing.