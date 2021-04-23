HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old man from Hoyt, New Brunswick is facing charges of child luring and other sexual offences after allegedly assaulting teenage girls he met on a social media app in Oromocto, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say Daniel Leigh Hewitt was charged with the offences in relation to reports of two incidents on Jan. 21, involving teenage girls who were lured to meet Hewitt after communicating with him on Snapchat.

Police say Hewitt used the display name "DL" and the username "Standy506" on Snapchat, and believe he may have also used additional social media platforms to communicate with other individuals.

"Anyone who may have interacted with Daniel Leigh Hewitt on Snapchat, or on other social media platforms, is asked to contact police," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP. "We need to know if there are other possible victims so we can ensure a thorough investigation is conducted."

Hewitt appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court via tele-remand on April 22, and was charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual touching.

He remains in custody pending a court appearance on April 26.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who interacted with Hewitt on social media, or has information that may help the investigation, to contact Oromocto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.