HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man who was required to self-isolate is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened public safety officers, which led police to seize guns from a home while executing a search warrant.

Shediac RCMP received a report the afternoon of May 30 that officers with the Department of Public Safety had been threatened while checking on someone at a home in Grand-Digue, N.B.

Police say a man at the home was required to self-isolate because he had recently travelled outside of New Brunswick.

As part of their investigation into the threats allegation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Martial Hébert Road on Tuesday.

Police say they seized three long guns and ammunition. They arrested a man in a vehicle a few kilometres away.

Ronald Paul Joseph Breau is facing charges of uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, unsafe storage of a firearm, and not complying with an order of self-isolating for 14 days, under New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Act.

The 53-year-old Grand-Digue man was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is continuing.