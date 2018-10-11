

CTV Atlantic





A 60-year-old man from Deer Island, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle ATV crash.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash on Thursday at approximately 7:30 a.m.

“A passerby had reported seeing an all-terrain vehicle off the Northern Harbour Road,” the New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. “The ATV and the man were located down an embankment, in a wooded area. The man died at the scene.”

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.