

CTV Atlantic





A Pennfield, N.B. man has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual interference and luring a child.

According to New Brunswick RCMP, officers received a report Thursday of an incident involving a 29-year-old man and an underage girl in the Pennfield area.

Police say the man was arrested and an electronic device was seized.

Kyle Wayne Amero appeared in Saint John provincial court on Friday.

Amero was charged with sexual interference, luring a child and breach of recognizance. He has pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Police have remanded Amero into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing May 24.