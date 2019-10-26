HALIFAX -- Mayors of small New Brunswick municipalities continue to voice their opinions over less than satisfactory policing services. They say the cost of the services does not justify the level of service they're receiving; however opinions are divided on how to tackle the issue.

In St.Andrews, N.B., residents note they do not see a significant police presence in their community.

"The biggest complaint I've heard in my town is that we don't see police officers very often," says St. Andrews mayor, Doug Naish.

It's a common concern in Charlotte County as more elected officials wonder whether they're getting their money's worth when it comes to RCMP policing their communities.

"No one is happy with the policing because of all the roadblocks we’re creating,“ says St. Stephen mayor, Allan MacEachern. “So we're not going to get the service we want."

However, opinions are divided on what to do about it. A motion at the latest meeting of the Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission to fund a regional policing study was voted down. MacEachern was among those to reject the idea – for him, a study isn't the solution.

"We have to help them do the service we want,” says MacEachern. “Whether that's getting rid of [those] roadblocks or raising the budget and asking for more officers; there's so many things that can be done."

Naish and MacEachern voted differently at the RSC, but they're in agreement that courthouse closures in the region have had a major impact on policing in the area.

"Having everything dealt with in Saint John of a criminal nature has caused many, many, more hours of police work to be devoted to testifying in court in Saint John – travelling back and forth to Saint John from Charlotte County,” says Naish.

On this same issue, the New Brunswick RCMP told CTV, “We regularly work with the communities we serve to identify issues of local concern, discuss solutions and set local policing priorities."

In early 2019, the Department of Public Safety announced it would review local and provincial policing services and consider opportunities for regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, municipalities in N.B. are left wondering if the level of police service they’re receiving is up to par.

