SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- New Brunswick is following in the lead of other Maritime provinces in deciding to disclose breast density to patients being screened for cancer.

It's a change advocates have been calling for, and are applauding because some say it could help save lives.

"I'm standing here today because of a fluke, a fluke that has given me a second chance at life," said cancer survivor Kathy Kaufield.

Kaufield discovered a lump on her breast by accident, five months after what she thought was a clear mammogram.

"If I had known I had dense breasts, I would have been more vigilant with my self-exams," Kaufield said. "I would have discussed screenings with my doctor."

With her second chance at life, Kaufield has been advocating for others, leading an online campaign calling for breast density notification for all women called #tellme.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, herself a breast cancer survivor, announced New Brunswickers would be getting just that, with breast density results being included in mammography reports and in letters sent to women after screening.

"Sharing breast density results with women will better inform and support them in monitoring their breast health," Shephard said.

In New Brunswick women, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths.

"Those who have higher breast density not only have a higher risk of developing breast cancer, but it can also make cancer harder to see on a mammogram," said Shephard.

Kaufield says it's information that will certainly help women.

"What you are launching here today will save lives," she said. "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."