HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating the homicide of a man in St. Stephen, N.B.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on Ross Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 25-year-old man at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Hanley.

Police were initially treating the incident as a suspicious death, but now than an autopsy has been completed, Hanley’s death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death has not been released.

"It's a big shock to everybody especially losing one of our own locals," said neighbour Danny Dow.

The victim was well known in the Maritime stock car racing community. Hanley's friends posted a video on Facebook as a tribute to a fellow enthusiast who often raced his way to the winners circle.

"Chris was well respected both on and off the track, and would lend a hand wherever and whenever he could," said James McDonald.

Police are saying little about his death.

Police say they believe Hanley’s death is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone who has information, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between midnight and 4 a.m. Tuesday, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).