

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick's unionized nursing home workers have taken their demands for higher wages - directly to members of the legislature.

They've been occupying MLA's offices across the province as their union and the nursing home association are set to resume bargaining this week.

“We've been told that in the past, and they also said they enhanced the package, which they never have,” said Troy Carpenter of CUPE Local 3984. “They say that, so it's important that we come here and let them know we're not going away until they actually do return to bargaining.”

The office of Saint John MLA Trevor Holder was one of those targeted along with others in Grand Bay, Rothesay, Fredericton, Moncton and Shippagan.