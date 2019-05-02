

CTV Atlantic





Nursing home workers are protesting outside the Fredericton office of New Brunswick’s social development minister while a handful of union executives stage a sit-in inside the building.

The executives of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions first gathered in Dorothy Shephard’s office Wednesday morning in the hopes of meeting with her.

In a statement last week, Shephard said the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes had presented the workers with an enhanced offer, but the workers say they have yet to see it.

“We’re asking her to produce the recent stated enhanced wage package that was provided to us, which we have not yet seen,” said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.

Union executives say they would like to discuss the offer with Shephard and are prepared to camp inside her office as long as necessary.

They were unable to meet with her Wednesday as she was out of office.

“We’re prepared to be here all night,” said Kelly Godin, the recording secretary for the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, Wednesday evening.

“We have our sleeping bags and our pillows and we’re ready.”

The executives spent the night in Shephard’s office and remained there Thursday morning as protesters gathered outside the building.

Police are on scene and the protesters are banned from entering the building.

There is no word on whether Shephard plans to meet with the protesters.

Nursing home workers in New Brunswick have been without a contract for 30 months and are currently legally prevented from going on strike, although that decision is subject to another judicial review on May 24.

Speaking with union spokesperson Simon Ouellette, he says those camped out know Minister Shephard is in town, and feel she is purposely avoiding the building.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/IgDFfotdaG — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) May 2, 2019

Union members have been asked to leave by security, but cannot re-enter if they leave.

Media also barred.

Some food and medication have been brought by family members and other unionized workers.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ltesZSAYF5 — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) May 2, 2019

CUPE protests inside and outside of 551 King Street, which houses the province’s Social Development office.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/j2ZAJM4GkI — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) May 2, 2019

CUPE members spent the night outside Minister Shephard’s office.

(Photo: CUPE)@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/4kIyXVwP5v — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) May 2, 2019