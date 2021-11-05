N.B. RCMP charge 25-year-old man with trafficking cocaine

N.B. RCMP says officers arrested 25-year-old Joel Gray outside a business on Route 134 in Sainte-Anne-De-Kent on Nov. 4, as part of the ongoing investigation drug trafficking in Elsipogtog, N.B. N.B. RCMP says officers arrested 25-year-old Joel Gray outside a business on Route 134 in Sainte-Anne-De-Kent on Nov. 4, as part of the ongoing investigation drug trafficking in Elsipogtog, N.B.

