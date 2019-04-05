

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have charged a 54-year-old man from Elgin, N.B., with several child pornography offences.

Mounties say they received information last November through the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre and a search warrant was executed at a residence in Elgin. “During the search, police seized electronic devices, and a man was arrested at the residence,” the RCMP said in a news release.

On Tuesday, police charged Gregory George Shaffer with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making child pornography available, and impersonation.

Shaffer was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on April 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, which includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, along with the RCMP's Technological Crime Unit, Sussex RCMP and Riverview RCMP, were involved in the investigation.