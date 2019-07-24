Featured
N.B. RCMP investigate second complaint linked to nurse assault at Moncton hospital
Bruce Randolph Van Horlick (right) leaves Moncton court with his lawyer on July 16, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:58PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 3:09PM ADT
New Brunswick Mounties arrested a 69-year-old man on Tuesday in relation to an incident at a Moncton hospital in March.
Police say it is a second complaint related to the assault of a nurse on March 11 at the Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, an incident that that they were already investigating.
The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a complaint that a staff member had been assaulted and made an arrest at the scene.
"On June 4, 69-year-old Bruce Randolph Van Horlick of Acadieville, N.B. appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with assault causing bodily harm," the RCMP said in a news release. "As part of the ongoing investigation, police received information from a second complainant regarding the same incident. In light of the new information, a 69-year-old man was arrested on July 23. He was released on conditions pending an appearance at Moncton Provincial Court on Sept. 25."