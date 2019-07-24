

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick Mounties arrested a 69-year-old man on Tuesday in relation to an incident at a Moncton hospital in March.

Police say it is a second complaint related to the assault of a nurse on March 11 at the Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, an incident that that they were already investigating.

The Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a complaint that a staff member had been assaulted and made an arrest at the scene.

"On June 4, 69-year-old Bruce Randolph Van Horlick of Acadieville, N.B. appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with assault causing bodily harm," the RCMP said in a news release. "As part of the ongoing investigation, police received information from a second complainant regarding the same incident. In light of the new information, a 69-year-old man was arrested on July 23. He was released on conditions pending an appearance at Moncton Provincial Court on Sept. 25."