HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the sudden and suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy near Sussex.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, N.B. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the teen’s body inside the home. No one else was inside the home.

Investigators have not identified the boy.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, which they are calling suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s major crime unit.