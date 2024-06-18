N.B. RCMP release images of man who allegedly stole vehicle in Shediac

The RCMP in Shediac, N.B., has released images of a man who they say stole a vehicle in the community.

Police say they believe the theft happened on June 9 around 6:30 a.m. from a private property on Lino Road.

The vehicle is described as an orange 2009 Honda Civic with New Brunswick licence plate JVA 108 and vehicle identification number 2HGFG21519H100176, according to an RCMP news release.

Police have released surveillance footage images of the suspect in hopes it will help in locating him.

The man is described to be in his late 30s or 40s, with an average build, short dark hair and a dark beard. At the time of the theft, police say he was wearing a dark sweater, black pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone who has seen the car, or who recognizes the suspect, is asked to contact Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

