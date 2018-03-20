

CTV Atlantic





The Richibucto RCMP is releasing photos of a truck suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Saint-Charles, N.B. last month.

Police responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on Saint-Charles South Road around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Police say 22-year-old Brady Francis had been standing on the side of the road, waiting for a drive home, when he was struck by the vehicle. Francis, a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation, died at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle had fled the scene before police arrived, but officers seized a pickup truck on Feb. 25. The truck was returned to the owner after police gathered the information required for their investigation.

Police are now releasing pictures of the truck and are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the hours leading up to the crash to contact them.

"Investigators have spoken to many people and now would like to speak to anyone who has information about where the truck was on February 24, but have not yet spoken to police," says RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a statement.

"We're asking people to look closely at the pictures we have released in the event they may have seen the vehicle that day and can provide us information on the vehicle and who was in it."

Police believe the grey 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck was in and around the Richibucto area, primarily in the communities of Saint-Ignace, Saint-Charles and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, the day of the crash. They would especially like to speak to anyone who spotted the truck in the Richbiucto area between noon and 10 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The truck has a camouflage-coloured wind deflector on the hood, camouflage window deflectors over the driver and passenger side windows, a "Browning" decal over the front windshield, and several camouflage decals on the tailgate and rear windows.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.