Hundreds of residents of a Maritime First Nation gathered Saturday afternoon for the funeral of a young man killed last week.

Brady Francis, 22, was hit by a pickup truck Saturday as he departed a party in Saint-Charles, a predominantly francophone town about 12 kilometres south of the Elsipogtog reserve.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene before they arrived, but officers seized a vehicle in connection with their investigation on Feb. 25.

On Saturday, Brady’s photo was emblazoned on countless sweatshirts worn by family and friends who gathered to remember the young man.

“He put a smile on your face. He was funny. He had a heart of gold," says Sharona Levi.

A small memorial marks the spot on St. Charles Sud Road where Francis was struck and killed. There is no word on a possible arrest or charges at this time.

Members of the community are urging the driver to come forward.

"If you fess up then I'm pretty sure the community will forgive you,” says Keith Milliea. “All we want is justice for Brady. That's all we want.”

"If only whoever is responsible would realize how this community would forgive and support, if that person came forward with what happened and asked for forgiveness," says community worker Patty Musgrave.

Some in the community are concerned that the investigation may not yield results.

"It's very important for the community,” says band councillor Ruth Levi. “Tina Fontaine and Bushie, they didn't get justice. So that's not going to happen here.”

“We are going to get justice"

As they wait for developments in the investigation, sorrow is mixing with bitterness.

"You hit and animal, you stop. He hit a person, and he continued. This is why justice for Brady is so important."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.