The RCMP is looking for a suspect after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say the 22-year-old man was walking along Micmac Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man, who is from Elsipogtog First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene after the collision and they are trying to track that person down.

The vehicle is described as a red or orange SUV. There is no description of the driver.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, or who has information about the incident, to contact the Neguac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.