HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP is trying to track down a man who is wanted on several arrest warrants after he failed to appear in court last year.

Robert MacFarlane was set to appear in Woodstock provincial court on May 14, 2019. When he didn’t show, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate the 36-year-old man from Bath, N.B., but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

MacFarlane is now wanted on several arrest warrants.

He is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and uttering threats.

Police say the charges stem from alleged incidents between December 2018 and October 2019.

MacFarlane is described as five-foot-nine inches tall and 154 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he is known to drive a light green 2008 Ford Focus with New Brunswick licence plate NBN 458, as well as a 2010 white Ford Fusion, with New Brunswick licence plate GYN 955.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP.