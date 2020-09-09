HARTLAND, N.B. -- The RCMP are investigating after the carcass of a bear was left in front of the home of a town employee.

RCMP say a bear carcass was left outside the home in Hartland, N.B., sometime late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

"Other pieces of the carcass were found throughout his residence as well," said Sgt. Brendan Flewelling of West District RCMP.

Hartland Mayor Darrin Foster doesn't know what the motivation is behind the incident.

"I feel it was just teenagers gone wild and a crazy prank, at least I have to believe that, I want to believe," Foster said. "I can’t believe they were targeted for any reason."

Neither the mayor nor RCMP would name the person who had the bear carcass left outside their home. CTV News can confirm it was a town employee

Police are following up on a tip that a vehicle was seen leaving the area around that time.

"We’re working with the conservation officers and the province as well and the Department of Public Safety and we encourage anybody with any information to contact us or Crime Stoppers," said Sgt. Flewelling.

The mayor says the family has been traumatized, but they’re heartened by the community’s support.

"They’ve put out some stuffed teddy bears on their steps instead of that, just as a reminder to their kids that this community is about so much more," Foster said. "Everybody to a person has rallied around; there were signs on their lawns, there was just an outpouring of love, so I know that town does not have this in its character and is instead choosing to rise above it and embrace that family."

A $2,000 dollar reward is being offered to anybody who has information about what happened and who did it.

Police believe there are people in the area who know exactly what happened and they’re hoping those people come forward.