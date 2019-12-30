HALIFAX -- Caution tape no longer surrounds the home in Picadilly, New Brunswick, where 16-year-old Michael Kraszewski was found dead earlier in December. However, RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may be connected to the homicide.

"It's concerning,” says neighbour, Reid Sprott. “Every time you go out, you think of it."

On December 18, at around 9:30 p.m., RCMP were called to Orchard Crescent. Since then, they’ve ruled the Grade 11 student's death a homicide – hitting his family very hard.

"It’s mostly shock; you never expect this,” says relative, Melissa Gray. “You would never expect this for anyone, let alone a person who had so much life ahead of them. And not having any answers is really difficult."

RCMP are now appealing to the public for information about a tip that may have taken place a half-hour before they arrived.

"We received information that a vehicle with a loud exhaust was heard around the premises around 9 o'clock," says New Brunswick RCMP Constable Isabelle Beaulieu.

Kraszewski's family is remembering him as an honour student who fiercely loved his mother and little sister.

"It’s been really difficult,” says Gray. “You know, she’s very young and to try and explain it as an accident and a loss as opposed to using other language."

A GoFundMe page for Kraszewski's family has since reached over $2,000.

"We're seeing the odd donation come in from people we don’t know, or that didn’t know Michael, but that they can see or maybe, unfortunately, have felt a similar loss,” says Gray. “So, we're quite surprised and so appreciative."

Neighbours of the family say they sympathize with them – especially during the holiday season.

"Christmas, the holidays; the only thing you can say is it’s pitiful – it’s sad," says neighbour, Leigh MacLean.

Kraszewski's body was cremated. His family has chosen not to have any public services; however, there may be a celebration of life at a later date.

"We just don't want to see anymore violence with regards to this tragedy," says Gray.

Meanwhile, police continue to urge anyone with information concerning the vehicle with a loud exhaust on the night of the incident to come forward.