

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is looking for two suspects after a man was shot during a home invasion on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police responded to a report of a home invasion by two people in masks at a home on Bayview Drive around 2 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to identify the two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.