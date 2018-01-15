Featured
N.B. RCMP seek suspects after man shot during home invasion
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 2:09PM AST
The RCMP is looking for two suspects after a man was shot during a home invasion on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.
Police responded to a report of a home invasion by two people in masks at a home on Bayview Drive around 2 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man was taken to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are trying to identify the two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them.