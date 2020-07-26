HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total number of active cases in the province remaining at three.

According to the provinces website, no one is currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Out of the 170 positive cases in New Brunswick, 165 have recovered and two people have died.

A total of 51,032 tests have been completed in the province.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Saturday, 9,366 personal and 1,640 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 154 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 1.34 per cent.