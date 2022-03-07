N.B. reports two new deaths related to COVID-19; 100 in hospital with virus Monday

New Brunswick is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, involving a person in their 70s and a person in their 80s in the Saint John region (Zone 2).

According to the province's online dashboard, New Brunswick has announced 311 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The province is also reporting eight more people in hospital with COVID-19.

Currently, there are 100 people in hospital with the virus.

Of those, 46 were admitted for COVID-19, while 54 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

There are currently nine people being treated in intensive care – an increase of one person since Friday. Of those, eight were admitted for COVID-19, and one was admitted for other reasons but has tested positive.

Two more people are on ventilators in New Brunswick, for a total of four people.

NEW CASES

With 1,133 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 962 recoveries reported Monday, the number of active cases has increased to 4,061 in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

325 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

269 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

265 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

68 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

28 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

118 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

60 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 1,277 additional cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 39,336 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87.2 per cent have received their second dose, and 50.4 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 191 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 301 Horizon and 88 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.