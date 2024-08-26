N.B. woman, 37, dies after two-vehicle collision in Durham Bridge

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 37-year-old woman from Harvey died after a two-vehicle collision in Durham Bridge on Saturday night.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the collision on Highway 148 around 7 p.m.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle died at the scene from her injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle and three passengers suffered various injuries.

The RCMP believes the crash happened when the driver of the first vehicle lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

Police say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting them with the ongoing investigation.

