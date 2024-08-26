ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. woman, 37, dies after two-vehicle collision in Durham Bridge

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    The New Brunswick RCMP says a 37-year-old woman from Harvey died after a two-vehicle collision in Durham Bridge on Saturday night.

    RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the collision on Highway 148 around 7 p.m.

    Police say the driver of the first vehicle died at the scene from her injuries.

    A passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Police say the driver of the second vehicle and three passengers suffered various injuries.

    The RCMP believes the crash happened when the driver of the first vehicle lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

    Police say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting them with the ongoing investigation.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1 tourist and leaves 2 missing

    Icelandic rescuers worked by hand Monday to cut through the remnants of a collapsed ice cave as they searched for two tourists missing for more than 24 hours since a glacier in the southeastern part of the island caved in, killing one person and severely injured another.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News