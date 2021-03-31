HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old woman from Barnettville, N.B., has been charged with fraud following an investigation into fraudulent claims being submitted to a Waterloo-based health insurance provider.

Larissa Crawford, 32, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with fraud over $5,000 and identity fraud.

Police say the investigation began in January 2019 after the Codiac RCMP received a complaint from the health insurance provider. RCMP say the alleged offences happened between December 2018 and January 2019.

Crawford is scheduled to return to court on May 11.

The investigation is ongoing.