N.L. woman says families need more information on COVID-19 in long-term care homes

ST. JOHN'S, N.L -

Angela Day says had she known there were cases of COVID-19 at her grandmother's long-term care home in St. John's, she could have better prepared herself and her grandmother for a lockdown.

But Day said in an interview Thursday that due to the lack of timely information, the lockdown at the facility was swift and abrupt, and now she worries her grandmother is confused, lonely and deteriorating.

Unlike Ontario or Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador doesn't publish data on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks or deaths in the province's long-term care or personal care homes.

Provincial Health Minister John Haggie told reporters Thursday his government doesn't publish that data because case numbers are often low and he has privacy concerns.

Ontario Tech University assistant professor Vivian Stamatopoulos says that argument doesn't hold up.

She said in a recent interview that the province could do what Ontario is doing by listing cases by facility and indicating if there are too few to report without breaching residents' privacy.

Stamatopoulos says the lack of COVID-19 data in long-term care is a national problem that should have been addressed early in the pandemic, when it quickly became clear these facilities were at high risk.

She says she was astounded there was no national government-led effort to start tracking cases and deaths at every facility in the country when the pandemic first tore through long-term care homes.

Quebec-based journalist Nora Loreto has maintained a public Google spreadsheet tracking reported cases and deaths at these facilities, which is virtually the only place Canadians can go for a comprehensive look at the situation, Stamatopoulos said.

"I don't think there has been more dialogue attributed to any sector during this pandemic than long-term care," Stamatopoulos said. "It was the most badly rocked sector; we know it had the vast majority of deaths. The fact that we weren't reporting this almost makes you wonder why."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022.