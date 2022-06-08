N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers had entered home, questioned young daughter
A western Newfoundland woman says she's still shaken after she awoke early Sunday morning to find that RCMP officers had entered her home while her family slept and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Cortney Pike says it was around 5:30 a.m. when she heard a man's voice yell "Hello!" inside her house, prompting her boyfriend Andrew Dunphy to jump out of bed and open the bedroom door.
She said in an interview today he saw two male RCMP officers walking down the hall toward the couple's room, adding that the officers said they were looking for a missing girl.
Pike says when the officers left, her 11-year-old daughter said the two policemen had entered her room and questioned her.
The Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP said today in a statement the officers were looking for a missing girl and knocked and rang the doorbell before entering the house.
Pike says her home doesn't have a doorbell and the experience has left her feeling violated and unsafe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
