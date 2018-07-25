

THE CANADIAN PRESS





PEGGY'S COVE, N.S. -- Five iconic tourism sites in Nova Scotia including Peggy's Cove and the Cabot Trail are getting a $6-million spruce-up.

Provincial Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the goal is to revitalize each site to improve the visitor experience.

Peggy's Cove is to get $2 million, while the Halifax waterfront is to receive $1.5 million and the Cabot Trail $1 million under the new Tourism Revitalization of Icons Program.

The Bay of Fundy, including Annapolis Royal, and the Lunenburg waterfront are to each receive $750,000.

The three-year program will be administered by Tourism Nova Scotia, which is to begin working with partners to identify the best plan for each site.

Develop Nova Scotia will lead the planning and implementation of tourism infrastructure enhancements at Peggy's Cove, which will include consultation with community and business groups.

The province says additional program partners and projects will be announced once they are confirmed.