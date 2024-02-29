ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. artist trades in paintbrushes for metal-working tools

    Share

    Looking for a new challenge, Heather Lawrie-Morse also known as ‘Heavy Metal Heather’ traded in her paint brushes and canvas for metal-working tools.

    “I first got into working with metal when my son had a project to do for school. We were working on the melting points of metal because my husband owned a machine shop. He taught us how to weld and how to use a plasma cutter. We made some ornaments and that was very exciting for both of us, and I wanted to do more,” says Morse.

    After giving out some of her pieces as gifts, Morse says people started coming and asking her to make things.

    “My friend wanted a flower, I gave them as gifts and then more people starting coming and asking for things.”

    A piece of art made by Heather Lawrie-Morse. (Courtesy: Heather Lawrie-Morse)“I really like to make things I’ve seen in nature, often I will just see a piece and say what can I make with that? That’s where the folk art stuff comes from.”

    Morse says metal-working is very physically demanding to do, but very rewarding in the end.

    “Working with metal has been a challenge, it’s very physically demanding, you got to have the full outfit on so you don’t get burned or cut. It’s quite a challenge to work with metal, but extremely rewarding.”

    A piece of art made by Heather Lawrie-Morse. (Courtesy: Heather Lawrie-Morse)To make her pieces, Morse says she tries to use as much recycled materials as she can.

    “I get a lot of my materials from estate sales, auctions. I dumpster dive at my husband’s machine shop. Grabbing as much as I can from wherever I can find it.”

    “People don’t usually expect a women to be in this field. I use to paint and I found I was trying to fit into a style and I don’t have one, and I’m not going to have one, and I’m not going to be that way. I want to try all sorts of different styles of things.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News