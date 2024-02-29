N.S. artist trades in paintbrushes for metal-working tools
Looking for a new challenge, Heather Lawrie-Morse also known as ‘Heavy Metal Heather’ traded in her paint brushes and canvas for metal-working tools.
“I first got into working with metal when my son had a project to do for school. We were working on the melting points of metal because my husband owned a machine shop. He taught us how to weld and how to use a plasma cutter. We made some ornaments and that was very exciting for both of us, and I wanted to do more,” says Morse.
After giving out some of her pieces as gifts, Morse says people started coming and asking her to make things.
“My friend wanted a flower, I gave them as gifts and then more people starting coming and asking for things.”
A piece of art made by Heather Lawrie-Morse. (Courtesy: Heather Lawrie-Morse)“I really like to make things I’ve seen in nature, often I will just see a piece and say what can I make with that? That’s where the folk art stuff comes from.”
Morse says metal-working is very physically demanding to do, but very rewarding in the end.
“Working with metal has been a challenge, it’s very physically demanding, you got to have the full outfit on so you don’t get burned or cut. It’s quite a challenge to work with metal, but extremely rewarding.”
A piece of art made by Heather Lawrie-Morse. (Courtesy: Heather Lawrie-Morse)To make her pieces, Morse says she tries to use as much recycled materials as she can.
“I get a lot of my materials from estate sales, auctions. I dumpster dive at my husband’s machine shop. Grabbing as much as I can from wherever I can find it.”
“People don’t usually expect a women to be in this field. I use to paint and I found I was trying to fit into a style and I don’t have one, and I’m not going to have one, and I’m not going to be that way. I want to try all sorts of different styles of things.”
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Collision involving 'up to 20 vehicles' on Trans Canada west of Calgary brings traffic to standstill
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Highway 40 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn't authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Unique' case of measles discovered in Ontario with unknown source of infection
Health officials in York Region say they are investigating a “unique” case of measles as it is unknown how the man contracted the contagious disease.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
