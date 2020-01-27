HALIFAX -- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to distribute fake photos of a female online if she didn’t send him nude photos.

Annapolis District RCMP received a call about the alleged threat on Jan. 23, after the victim went to a parent.

Police say the female reported that she had been threatened by someone she met online.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Bridgetown, N.S.

The teen was arrested and is facing charges of luring a child and extortion.

He was released on conditions and is due in court on April 6.

Police say further charges may be laid, pending analysis of the teen’s cellphone.