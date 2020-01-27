N.S. boy, 14, facing charges of child luring, extortion
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 4:19PM AST
HALIFAX -- A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to distribute fake photos of a female online if she didn’t send him nude photos.
Annapolis District RCMP received a call about the alleged threat on Jan. 23, after the victim went to a parent.
Police say the female reported that she had been threatened by someone she met online.
Investigators identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Bridgetown, N.S.
The teen was arrested and is facing charges of luring a child and extortion.
He was released on conditions and is due in court on April 6.
Police say further charges may be laid, pending analysis of the teen’s cellphone.