    • N.S. contributing $3M to new international connections facility at Halifax airport

    The inside of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is pictured. The inside of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is pictured.
    The Nova Scotia government announced $3 million for a new international connections facility at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

    The new facility is expected to make passenger connections faster and easier for people arriving in Canada from other countries and connecting to domestic flights.

    A news release from the government Friday says it will also increase cargo capacity.

    “Halifax Stanfield International Airport is an important transportation and trade hub for Nova Scotia, Canada and North America,” said Kim Masland, minister of Public Works. “This investment will help ensure the airport can keep supporting travellers and trade as our province continues to grow.”

    The new facility is scheduled to open in 2025 and is expected to create more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

    Along with Nova Scotia’s $3 million contribution, the federal government is spending $8.4 million on the project, while the airport authority will spend $6.6 million.

    The total cost of the project is expected to be $18 million.

