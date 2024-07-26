N.S. contributing $3M to new international connections facility at Halifax airport
The Nova Scotia government announced $3 million for a new international connections facility at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
The new facility is expected to make passenger connections faster and easier for people arriving in Canada from other countries and connecting to domestic flights.
A news release from the government Friday says it will also increase cargo capacity.
“Halifax Stanfield International Airport is an important transportation and trade hub for Nova Scotia, Canada and North America,” said Kim Masland, minister of Public Works. “This investment will help ensure the airport can keep supporting travellers and trade as our province continues to grow.”
The new facility is scheduled to open in 2025 and is expected to create more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Along with Nova Scotia’s $3 million contribution, the federal government is spending $8.4 million on the project, while the airport authority will spend $6.6 million.
The total cost of the project is expected to be $18 million.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in U.S., AP source says
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
What we know about 'malicious' attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 30% of town structures destroyed in Jasper wildfire: officials
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
-
Calgary reception centre to remain open until Monday
The City of Calgary says its reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open 24/7 until Monday.
-
Surge clinch home playoff game with 87-83 win over Sea Bears
The Surge battened down the hatches in crunch time Thursday, allowing just 12 fourth-quarter points on their way to an 87-83 victory over the Sea Bears at WinSport.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 30% of town structures destroyed in Jasper wildfire: officials
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
-
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
-
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are 'standing and intact,' including its iconic main lodge.
Montreal
-
Work continues to clean second motor oil spill in river near Montreal
The Quebec Environment Department has confirmed that the two spills in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district involved motor oil that flowed into the river from a city storm sewer. Officials are working with the City of Montreal to figure out how the oil ended up in the sewers.
-
Heat wave alert in effect for Montreal, Laval and across Quebec on Sunday
Environment Canada issued a heat wave special weather statement on Friday warning that temperatures rise on Sunday.
-
Environmental activists once again disrupt access to the Montreal airport
Environmental activists disrupted access to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Friday. Members of the group 'The Last Generation' once again stuck their hands to the ground on one of the lanes leading out of the Montreal airport loading dock.
Ottawa
-
Quebec joins Ontario in helping fight Jasper wildfires
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
-
Ottawa studying private parking levy to help fund OC Transpo
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
London
-
London-born Cordano Russell making his Olympic debut in Paris
Cordano Russell has exploded onto the world scene and in the past year the London, Ont.- born skateboarder as gone from relative obscurity, to the top-ranked street skater in Canada.
-
Sentencing hearing for man who crashed stolen pick-up and killed London woman
Earlier this year, 39-year-old Shawn Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.
-
Union contends striking HCL Logistics workers have not been paid
Striking workers at HCL Logistics on Oxford Street East in London contend they have not been paid by the company for work done before the labour disruption.
Barrie
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Security guard makes unusual discovery outside of Barrie City Hall
Barrie police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of two urns.
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Kitchener
-
Ontario expanding access to RSV vaccines for young children, pregnant women
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries
Chatham-Kent police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds evacuated due to wildfires, smoke in Manitoba communities
The Manitoba government has confirmed hundreds of people have been evacuated to Winnipeg due to wildfires in the province.
-
Death in northern Manitoba First Nation deemed homicide: RCMP
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
-
'Absolute surprise': Winnipeg jazz legend Ron Paley awarded Order of Manitoba
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with sexual assault and luring of 16-year-old
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
A look into the Saskatchewan RCMP's Livestock Investigation Unit
Cpl. Owen Third has been working in the Livestock Investigation’s Unit at the Saskatchewan RCMP detachment as the lead investigator for the last two years.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
Truck swallowed by sinkhole in Saskatoon
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
-
Saskatoon mother arrested after assaulting officer during child welfare check
A Saskatoon woman is facing charges after assaulting a police officer during a welfare check on a child.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
-
Eby pledges to get publication ban lifted in Dunn’s case, BCPS says it’s received no such direction
Tori Dunn's family is still desperately searching for answers in the Surrey woman's killing, as B.C.'s premier works to get the publication ban on her case lifted.
-
B.C. wildfire count drops amid cool, wet weather, but about 400 still burn
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
-
B.C. wildfire count drops amid cool, wet weather, but about 400 still burn
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.