HALIFAX -- With Nova Scotians set to pick a premier in less than a week, newly released poll data shows a tightening race among the three main parties and unusually high levels of undecided voters.

A survey released by Narrative Research on Wednesday says in terms of decided voters, the gap between the Liberals and the PCs has narrowed, with support for the Liberals being at its lowest point in the past year.

The survey also notes that undecided voters account for 35 per cent, as the August 17 Election Day draws closer.

"Results indicate that there has been a shift in momentum and voting intentions," Margaret Brigley, Narrative Research’s CEO said in a release.

"With almost a week left before the election, the question is will that momentum continue? If so, we could potentially see a change in government. Regardless, we could be looking at a minority government and the question at this point is which party will form that minority government.”

Amongst decided voters, the level of support for each party differs based on location, age, and gender.

In Halifax Regional Municipality, for example, Liberals and NDP are neck-and-neck, while the race is tight between the Liberals and the PCs in the rest of the mainland.

Meanwhile, in Cape Breton the PCs hold the lead ahead of the Liberals.

Data shows that women are more likely to vote Liberal, followed by the NDP, then PC. Though men are most likely to vote PCs, then Liberals and NDP.

The Liberals and NDP are tied in terms of decided young voters under the age of 35.

Meanwhile, the middle-age segment has mixed opinions, though the Liberals lead by a small margin.

Among those 55 and older, the race is close between the Liberals and the PCs.

“One important variable that we will be watching is voter turnout. That’s important because each party has different support by age category, and turnout traditionally increases with age," said Brigley.

"The ground game for each of the parties will determine the outcome of the election. The lower the overall voter turnout, the greater the likelihood of an upset."

Despite a narrowing in the gap between preferences for premier, Liberal leader Iain Rankin continues to be the preferred choice. This could be in part due to the 61 per cent satisfaction level of the current government.

Narrative says it has never seen a government not re-elected if its performance satisfaction is more than 50 per cent.

"Given the unusual times, performance assessment of government is likely strongly linked to the government’s handling of the pandemic," said Brigley.

"This might not be as an important measure when satisfaction is not related to more broad-based performance, but rather more likely based on a single issue."

Results were drawn from a telephone survey of 540 adults between July 27 to August 9 and have an accurancy of ±4.2 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.