N.S. establishes council to monitor quality, performance of health care in province

The Nova Scotia government is establishing a new council to help improve the province’s health system.

The Health System Performance and Accountability Council will monitor the quality and performance of the health system and make evidence-based recommendations to the minister of Health and Wellness.

Areas the council will focus on include:

acute care

primary care

addictions and mental health

public health and health promotion

emergency health services

seniors and long-term care

“We’ve made many improvements across our health-care system, both behind the scenes and on the front lines to provide Nova Scotians with better and faster health care,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a news release Thursday.

“We can always do more, and we will do more. This council will help us identify further areas of improvement to ensure patients continue to receive the care they expect and deserve.”

The provincial news release says the council will have between three and nine members appointed by the minister of Health and Wellness. Members can serve terms of up to three-years and can only be re-appointed once.

The group will meet quarterly and report its recommendations to the minister on or before Aug. 1 each year.

Nova Scotia Health appoints new administrator

Chris Power has also been appointed as the new administrator of Nova Scotia Health. She will take over for Janet Davidson, who held the position since 2021 and has resigned.

“I want to thank Janet for her service and commitment to providing the leadership and guidance needed to support our journey to transform health care for Nova Scotians,” said Thompson. “The work she has started will continue as we welcome Chris, who has extensive experience working in and providing leadership within our health-care system.”

Davidson’s resignation and Power’s appointment are both effective Nov. 6.

Power started her career in health care as a front-line nurse and later became president and CEO of the former Capital District Health Authority.

She has also served as CEO of the Canadia Patient Safety Institute, which later merged with the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement to become Healthcare Excellence Canada.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.