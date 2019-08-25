

The family of Lynn Oliver has spent four decades trying to find out what happened to the 22-year-old New Glasgow woman, who was a sister, daughter and mother. On Sunday, they continued to express their emotional plea for closure in one of the first cases to ever be included in Nova Scotia’s list of major unsolved crimes.

Oliver was last seen leaving work at Quality Cleaner’s Ltd. in 1979 to walk to her parents’ house, but she never arrived. With her disappearance still a mystery, her sister, Judy Andrews, who was 20 years old at the time, recalls her sibling.

“She was just a good sister, we were real good friends,” says Andrews. “We, as a family, looked for her constantly; months and months and months. We looked for her everywhere – every time there was a story.”

For her infant son, Jeff Oliver, who’s now 41 years old, it's meant a shattered life. Raised by his maternal grandparents, he doesn't remember his mother, but knows the details of her disappearance by heart.

“She left a note with a co-worker when she left for lunch, and basically it said ‘if I don't return, call my mother right away,’” says Oliver. “She didn't return, and [I] never seen her again.”

Those familiar with the case say Oliver was in an abusive relationship at the time. However, an arrest has never been made, and there has been no sign of Oliver or remains found since she vanished.

Her disappearance is Pictou County's oldest cold case – which friends, family and supporters want to see closed.

On Sunday, community members gathered to walk the same path Oliver would have taken home.

“This is the case that haunts me,” says former New Glasgow police chief, Delany Chisholm, who worked Oliver’s case when he was a rookie officer.

“[The case] lacked physical evidence, DNA, a crime scene and, of course, a body,” says Chisholm. “So these are all things that are essential if you want to be successful in relation to leading to an arrest.”

While Oliver’s disappearance remains a mystery, the community’s show of support isn’t in vain.

“For me not remembering her, it's nice hearing the stories and seeing people that loved her show up – it's nice,” says Oliver.

“I want to thank everybody – the community has been unbelievable in backing our family,” says Andrews.

Meanwhile, there is a reward of up to $150,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of person, or persons, responsible for Oliver's disappearance. Her family and supporters say if compassion isn't enough for someone to come forward, perhaps the reward will be.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek